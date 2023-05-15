Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Molten Fury - Original - Poster image

Molten Fury

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
3D motion graphics
Logo animation
Cinematic
Intro
Title sequence
1.4Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a powerful, cinematic title and logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics template surrounds your message with smoky atmospherics, glowing embers and reflective metal typography for a dark, epic vibe. Smooth zoom bursts, glinting highlights and seamless transitions build suspense before the final logo lands center stage. Customize text, logo and colors to suit fantasy, adventure, trailers, teasers, presentations or channel branding. Ideal as an intro or outro, it delivers a bold title sequence and a polished brand finish in one streamlined animation.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us