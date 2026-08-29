Neon Dancer Lyrics

Bring your track to life with a neon lyric video and music visualizer. This template features an anime-style dancer, a reactive audio spectrum, kinetic lyrics, and a sleek city skyline backdrop. Fine-tune colors, fonts, and line breaks for perfect readability. Beat-driven exposure, scale, and shake amplify energy for EDM, pop, and club anthems. Add your audio, lyrics, and logo for a polished release-ready result.