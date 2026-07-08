Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Nocturne Corvus Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Nocturne Corvus Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Music visualization
Atmospheric
Music
Raven
11exports
rating
Turn your track into a captivating lyric video with a moody neon aesthetic. A central raven and glowing diamond frame set a mysterious scene while an audio spectrum dances to your music. Timed captions keep every word on beat, with an on-screen timer for easy navigation. Personalize colors, fonts, and spectrum style to match your sound. Variable length adapts to the full song, making it perfect for singles, albums, and social posts. Ideal for artists and labels seeking an elegant, atmospheric visualizer with clear, readable lyrics and strong brand presence.
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Intro
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Outro
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Subscribe Animation
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
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Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us