Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Nocturne Lyrics - Theme 4 - Poster image

Nocturne Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Anime
Music visualization
Music
Lo-fi
25exports
rating
Bring your song to life with a cozy lo‑fi anime lyric video. This template features a starry night scene with gentle drift, perfect for chill tracks and heartfelt vocals. Upload your audio and subtitles, customize fonts and line breaks, and fine‑tune colors across the scene. An optional logo moment helps brand your release before lyrics take center stage. Typewriter‑style reveals keep words readable and expressive. Ideal for single drops, YouTube uploads, and streaming promos when you want atmosphere, clarity, and mood in one beautiful package.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us