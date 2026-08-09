Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sonic Shore Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Palmwave Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Synthwave
Audio spectrum
19exports
rating
Bring your song to life with a tropical synthwave lyric video. This template pairs bold, hand‑drawn beach sunsets and palm silhouettes with an audio‑reactive spectrum to showcase your track. Add artist and title, drop in full lyrics, and choose spectrum styles to match your sound. The centered boombox focal point and reflective shoreline keep the vibe immersive and on‑brand. Ideal for singles, teasers, and channel visuals, it adapts to any genre or tempo. Fast to customize, stunning to share—make your lyrics shine and keep your audience listening.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us