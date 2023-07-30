Particlescape Background - Vertical

Create a mesmerizing, abstract backdrop with a flowing field of luminous particles. This atmospheric 3D motion graphics background features smooth, fluid movement, cosmic vibes, and elegant glow—ideal behind titles, logos, or overlays. Easily tailor the color palette to match your brand and export in multiple aspect ratios for social, video intros, or live visuals. The relaxed, cinematic motion keeps focus on your content while adding depth and sophistication. Perfect for creators seeking a refined animated background with particles, vortex swirls, and soft light rays.