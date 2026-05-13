Power Cadence

Launch your brand with an energetic fitness opener built for gyms, trainers, sports programs, and workout content. This dynamic promo combines stomp-style kinetic typography, bold headlines, and duotone gym visuals to hype your message. Easily swap media across multiple scenes, adjust brand colors, and finish strong with a logo end card. Chevron accents, stacked text patterns, and gritty textures add momentum and attitude. Perfect for class promos, YouTube intros, Reels teasers, or event highlights—deliver a polished, high-impact message in seconds.