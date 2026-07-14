Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Twilight Sonic Lyric - Original - Poster image

Retro Nocturne Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Lyric video
Synthwave
Anime
Audio spectrum
28exports
rating
Bring your track to life with an anime-inspired, synthwave lyric visualizer set against a neon city sunset. Reactive equalizer bars pulse to your music while crisp, customizable lyrics appear in sync. Adjust fonts, line breaks and colors, switch spectrum styles, and optionally display your logo for branded moments. Perfect for music releases, artist channels and streaming backdrops, this template delivers a chill, atmospheric look that fits everything from lo-fi to pop. Tweak frequency response, fine‑tune visual intensity, and make every upload feel polished and on-brand.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us