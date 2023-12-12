Romantic Lyrics

Turn your song into a heartfelt lyric video with soft, hand-drawn visuals. This template features a pastel paper backdrop, watercolor accents, and an illustrated character framing smooth, readable, scrolling lyrics. Add your audio track and subtitles, adjust font and text colors, and fine‑tune the scroll speed. Toggle the subtle grid and customize background and floral tones to match your aesthetic. Ideal for love songs, acoustic ballads, and indie releases, it delivers an elegant, romantic look that feels intimate and timeless.