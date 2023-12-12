Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Romantic Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Romantic Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Hand-drawn
Music visualization
Music
Illustrated character
683exports
rating
Turn your song into a heartfelt lyric video with soft, hand-drawn visuals. This template features a pastel paper backdrop, watercolor accents, and an illustrated character framing smooth, readable, scrolling lyrics. Add your audio track and subtitles, adjust font and text colors, and fine‑tune the scroll speed. Toggle the subtle grid and customize background and floral tones to match your aesthetic. Ideal for love songs, acoustic ballads, and indie releases, it delivers an elegant, romantic look that feels intimate and timeless.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us