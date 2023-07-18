Snow Particle Background - Square

Bring winter magic to your videos with a glowing falling-snow particle background. This atmospheric animated backdrop features smooth, calming motion and depth-of-field layers for a natural, cinematic look. Customize snow and background colors, toggle particle layers, choose drift direction, and enable a transparent background for easy overlays on footage or graphics. Ideal for intros, social posts, streams, and seasonal promos, it works beautifully across formats while keeping visuals elegant and uncluttered. Add a cozy winter vibe to your project in seconds.