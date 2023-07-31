Text Scroll Background

Build an eye-catching, animated background with endlessly scrolling typography. This clean flat-design loop uses bold, vibrant colors and a structured grid of repeated words to create instant visual energy while staying minimal and readable. Ideal for intros, title cards, streams, promos, or social posts, it adapts to multiple aspect ratios and can run seamlessly. Tweak colors, fonts, speed, and opacity to match your brand and content style, or enable transparency to layer over footage. A simple, modern text wallpaper that makes any scene feel polished and on-brand.