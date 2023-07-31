Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Text Scroll Background - Post - Original - Poster image

Text Scroll Background - Post

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Animated background
Flat design
Stacked text
Looping
Minimal
16exports
rating
Build an eye-catching, animated background with endlessly scrolling typography. This clean flat-design loop uses bold, vibrant colors and a structured grid of repeated words to create instant visual energy while staying minimal and readable. Ideal for intros, title cards, streams, promos, or social posts, it adapts to multiple aspect ratios and can run seamlessly. Tweak colors, fonts, speed, and opacity to match your brand and content style, or enable transparency to layer over footage. A simple, modern text wallpaper that makes any scene feel polished and on-brand.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us