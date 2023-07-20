Vibrant Rotations Background - Post

Create a hypnotic backdrop in seconds. This animated background features rotating geometric shapes that form a smooth tunnel effect, ideal for intros, overlays, streams, and presentations. Customize colors to match your brand and choose from multiple aspect ratios. Switch the shape style and optionally enable a transparent background for layering in your edits. The motion is silky and minimal, with vibrant gradients that add depth without distracting from your content. Perfect for YouTubers, creators, and brands seeking a polished, modern geometric vibe.