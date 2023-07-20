Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Vibrant Rotations Background - Post - Original - Poster image

Vibrant Rotations Background - Post

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Geometric
Minimal
Rotation
3D motion graphics
24exports
rating
Create a hypnotic backdrop in seconds. This animated background features rotating geometric shapes that form a smooth tunnel effect, ideal for intros, overlays, streams, and presentations. Customize colors to match your brand and choose from multiple aspect ratios. Switch the shape style and optionally enable a transparent background for layering in your edits. The motion is silky and minimal, with vibrant gradients that add depth without distracting from your content. Perfect for YouTubers, creators, and brands seeking a polished, modern geometric vibe.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us