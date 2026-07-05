Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
WOW Stream - Vertical - Original - Poster image

WOW Stream - Vertical

00:11 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Stream screen
Stream elements
Fantasy
Gaming
Illustrated character
13exports
rating
Set the tone for your next broadcast with a moody, fantasy-inspired stream screen. This vertical design combines 3D motion graphics, glowing crystals, and runic borders around a central hero character. Easily customize the headline, logo, and color scheme with built‑in controls, including multiple color modes and precise text styling. The subtle ambient motion and dark, earthy palette make it ideal for starting soon, be right back, or stream ending scenes. Perfect for gaming and RPG channels seeking immersive world‑building before the action begins.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
PixBolt profile image
PixBolt
Edit
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of PixBolt
Original
Edit
Original
Emerald Gold
Edit
Emerald Gold
Black And White
Edit
Black And White
Phosphor Cyan
Edit
Phosphor Cyan
Arcane Twilight
Edit
Arcane Twilight
Neon Magenta
Edit
Neon Magenta
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us