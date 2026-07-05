WOW Stream - Vertical

Set the tone for your next broadcast with a moody, fantasy-inspired stream screen. This vertical design combines 3D motion graphics, glowing crystals, and runic borders around a central hero character. Easily customize the headline, logo, and color scheme with built‑in controls, including multiple color modes and precise text styling. The subtle ambient motion and dark, earthy palette make it ideal for starting soon, be right back, or stream ending scenes. Perfect for gaming and RPG channels seeking immersive world‑building before the action begins.