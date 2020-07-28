Arrow Apparel Instagram Promo

Showcase your products with a clean, vertical story promo built for conversions. Smooth chevron transitions, bold ribbon labels, and a clear CTA button guide viewers from visuals to action. Easily customize colors, fonts, and text, swap in your own media, and highlight discounts and key features. Ideal for e‑commerce, fashion, and seasonal promotions across stories, reels, and shorts. This minimalist, geometric design keeps attention on your product while delivering a refined, modern brand feel.