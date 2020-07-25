Beauty Insta Story

Showcase your products or services with a clean vertical story promo built for attention. Soft pastel arcs, minimal flat design, and smooth slide-ins frame your images, headline, description, and a clear CTA button. Decorative diamonds and subtle UI accents complete the modern look. Swap in multiple images to build a lightweight slideshow, keep copy concise, and drive clicks with the built-in call to action. Ideal for social stories and quick promotions where clarity and elegance matter.