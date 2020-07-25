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Beauty Insta Story - Black Friday - Poster image

Beauty Insta Story

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 3 images · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Flat design
Promo
Minimal
Arc shape
364exports
rating
Showcase your products or services with a clean vertical story promo built for attention. Soft pastel arcs, minimal flat design, and smooth slide-ins frame your images, headline, description, and a clear CTA button. Decorative diamonds and subtle UI accents complete the modern look. Swap in multiple images to build a lightweight slideshow, keep copy concise, and drive clicks with the built-in call to action. Ideal for social stories and quick promotions where clarity and elegance matter.
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Menu
Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us