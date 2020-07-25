Beauty Insta Story
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 3 images · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
364exports
Showcase your products or services with a clean vertical story promo built for attention. Soft pastel arcs, minimal flat design, and smooth slide-ins frame your images, headline, description, and a clear CTA button. Decorative diamonds and subtle UI accents complete the modern look. Swap in multiple images to build a lightweight slideshow, keep copy concise, and drive clicks with the built-in call to action. Ideal for social stories and quick promotions where clarity and elegance matter.
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