Beauty Spa Instagram Story

Showcase products or services with a calm, minimal Story promo. This 9:16 vertical template blends bold titles, a soft pastel backdrop, and an organic image mask for a polished look. Smooth slide-ins, gentle fades, and a clear CTA button guide viewers to act. Swap in your own images, adjust fonts and colors, and update headlines and details in seconds. Ideal for Instagram Stories and mobile-first campaigns, it’s a clean, elegant slideshow designed to spotlight what matters most.