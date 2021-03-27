Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Corporate Presentation - Original - Poster image

Clean Corporate Presentation

00:55 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 9 images · 13 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Corporate
Promo
Presentation
1.1Kexports
rating
Present your message with a modern, minimal corporate slideshow. This clean template combines geometric accents, neat typography, and smooth transitions to deliver announcements, updates, and brand stories with clarity. Build sections with headlines, supporting text and media, using two-column and centered layouts for variety. Opening and closing logo scenes reinforce your brand, while accent colors and fonts can be tailored to your identity. Ideal for company overviews, project summaries, HR communications, conference teasers and more—fast to edit, professional on delivery.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us