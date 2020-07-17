Instagram Swipe Up Story 1

Showcase your product with a clean, minimalist story ad designed for vertical social placements. This template centers your imagery, adds a clear headline, supportive subtitle, and a swipe-style call to action for strong conversions. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand. The smooth, understated motion keeps attention on your product while the directional cue guides viewers to act. Perfect for e‑commerce, launches, and quick promos where clarity and polish matter.