Makeup & Beauty Story 1
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 4 images · 5 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
383exports
Showcase your products with a sleek, vertical story promo. This clean, minimal template features rounded cards, smooth slice reveals, and a bold CTA button to drive clicks. Present multiple images with seamless transitions, add headlines, subheads, and a promo code, and keep everything on-brand with easy color and font controls. Perfect for e‑commerce, seasonal sales, and social ads, it’s fast to customize and ready to publish across your favorite platforms.
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