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Modern Corporate Presentation - Original - Poster image

Modern Corporate Presentation

00:53 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 7 images · 15 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Minimal
Presentation
Slideshow
Flat design
Corporate
3.4Kexports
rating
Present your message with a clean, modern corporate slideshow. This template features two‑column layouts, smooth slide‑in transitions, and elegant flat‑design accents. Add your logo intro and outro, customize colors and fonts, and drop in photos or videos to build polished slides fast. Subheads, body copy, and subtle decorative shapes keep everything organized and on brand. Ideal for company updates, boardroom decks, product promos, conferences, and event recaps. Social icons and a small CTA button support engagement without clutter. Deliver a professional presentation that’s clear, stylish, and easy to tailor to your brand.
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by ennui
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maybe you should include "resize text" or "change font" options.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us