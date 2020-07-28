Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stylish Instagram Story - Black Friday - Poster image

Stylish Instagram Story

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 5 images · 8 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Promo
Minimal
CTA Button
Slideshow
244exports
rating
Promote your products with a sleek vertical story designed for social media. This minimal, flat-design template blends soft gradient overlays, clean typography, and subtle geometric accents. Showcase multiple full-screen photos or videos with smooth slice transitions, centered headlines, and a bold call-to-action button to drive clicks. Easily customize text, fonts, colors, and imagery to match your brand. Ideal for quick product promos, seasonal highlights, and ad placements, it delivers a modern look that’s both stylish and easy to read. Make your message stand out and convert viewers into customers in seconds.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us