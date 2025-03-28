en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Bento Screen Showcase - Post

Templates
/
Video Ads
30-60s
Post
Grid
Stomp
Shape
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Bento Screen Showcase - Post - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:30
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Promak profile image
Created by Promak
27exports
31 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
10videos
16texts
1font
1audio
Bento Screen Showcase offers a template that exemplifies the chic, grid-based Bento UI design, perfect for a varied array of captivating slideshows. Showcase your creative agency, highlight tech innovations, or roll out your social media campaign with impactful screens that are customizable down to the font and color. Let the smooth transitions breathe life into your content and maintain viewer engagement.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of Promak
Beauty & Cosmetics
Beauty & Cosmetics
Edit
Food & Restaurants
Food & Restaurants
Edit
HR Services
HR Services
Edit
Religious Institutions
Religious Institutions
Edit
Education
Education
Edit
Real Estate
Real Estate
Edit
Photography
Photography
Edit
Technology
Technology
Edit
Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture
Edit
Automotive
Automotive
Edit
Architecture & Construction
Architecture & Construction
Edit
Music
Music
Edit
Pharma & Healthcare
Pharma & Healthcare
Edit
Fashion
Fashion
Edit
Retail & E-commerce
Retail & E-commerce
Edit
Wellness & Fitness
Wellness & Fitness
Edit
Financial Services
Financial Services
Edit
Gaming
Gaming
Edit
Tourism & Travel
Tourism & Travel
Edit
Sports
Sports
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us