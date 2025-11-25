Menu
Explainer Intro - Post
Created by Promak
27exports
22 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
9videos
1image
17texts
2fonts
1audio
Discover a modern way to showcase your business with our Explainer Intro template. Featuring a sleek, minimal design and fluid animation, it’s the storyteller your brand deserves. Simply add your logo, choose images or videos, and create text that connects with your audience, while customizing fonts and colors to perfectly match your brand identity. Ideal for YouTube or any platform where you want to make a powerful first impression.
Similar templates
Best of Promak
By Promak
21s
21
35
16
Capture your audience with the visual storytelling prowess of our Showreel Promo template. This dynamic, fast-paced slideshow is your ticket to showcasing your portfolio or products with a professional touch. Customize with your images, videos, and texts, tweaking fonts and colors to represent your brand's unique style. Ideal for creatives and businesses, create a high-impact video that keeps your viewers wanting more.
By Harchenko
23s
32
29
26
Opener - Black & White Minimalistic is a short slideshow perfect for: social media video, YouTube intro, product or service representation. If you are looking for something minimal but cool this is your video. Deeply customizable with alternative shapes, logo or text, and overlay colors.
By Harchenko
18s
29
26
13
Modern Promo Stylish Intro is an eye-catching promo template perfect for presentations, promotions and news. Here is everything you need to get a stylish intro: dynamic transitions, clean typography and bright colors. Customizable with several colors, 4 video placeholders and your choice of logo or text.
By Promak
23s
21
20
31
Set the stage for your brand story with the Vision Flow Intro template. Fluid motion, crisp design, and striking typography come together to create a dynamic, polished feel perfect for any logo reveal or product launch. Fully customize with your logo, images, and a palette that matches your brand. Deliver your message with style in full-screen glory that's made for YouTube, Vimeo, and more!
By Promak
26s
21
41
22
Showcase your message with style and precision using our Message Opener template. Tailored for impact, this slideshow capitalizes on dynamic text animations and sleek transitions to highlight your content. Fully customizable with your logo, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, it's the ideal format for announcements, presentations, and personal messages on any display.
By Promak
23s
21
30
14
Maximize your brand's exposure with the premium and modern touch of Design Agency Intro. This video template boasts cutting-edge motion graphics and bold typography, tailored to exhibit the essence of your products. Customize with your content and brand palette for a powerful product promo that looks stunning on every platform.
By Danimotions
27s
21
44
11
Transform your photos into a mesmerizing visual journey with our Fast Modern Slideshow template. Each slide showcases your images in a modern and stylish manner, with quick transitions that add energy and excitement. The duotone effect adds a touch of sophistication, while the dynamic and seamless transitions keep your audience engaged. Whether you're creating a presentation, photo gallery, or marketing campaign, this multipurpose template is fully customizable with your logo, colors, images, videos, text, and fonts. Get ready to publish a visually stunning slideshow that tells your story like never before.
By KloneDike
29s
2
22
25
Create a sleek and professional video presentation with our Engaging Text Opener template. Its clean design and smooth animations make it perfect for your next promo or social media post. With customizable text, fonts, and colors, you can tell your story in style, ensuring a captivating experience on all major platforms.
