Explainer Intro - Square

Templates
/
Product Promo
15-30s
Square
Stomp
Gradient
Modern
Elegant
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
More details
Explainer Intro - Square - Original - Poster image
Promak profile image
Created by Promak
27exports
22 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
9videos
1image
17texts
2fonts
1audio
Discover a modern way to showcase your business with our Explainer Intro template. Featuring a sleek, minimal design and fluid animation, it’s the storyteller your brand deserves. Simply add your logo, choose images or videos, and create text that connects with your audience, while customizing fonts and colors to perfectly match your brand identity. Ideal for YouTube or any platform where you want to make a powerful first impression.
Similar templates
Best of Promak
Showreel Promo - Square Original theme video
Showreel Promo - Square
Edit
By Promak
21s
21
35
16
Capture your audience with the visual storytelling prowess of our Showreel Promo template. This dynamic, fast-paced slideshow is your ticket to showcasing your portfolio or products with a professional touch. Customize with your images, videos, and texts, tweaking fonts and colors to represent your brand's unique style. Ideal for creatives and businesses, create a high-impact video that keeps your viewers wanting more.
Opener - Black & White Minimalistic - Square Original theme video
Opener - Black & White Minimalistic - Square
Edit
By Harchenko
23s
32
29
26
Opener - Black & White Minimalistic is a short slideshow perfect for: social media video, YouTube intro, product or service representation. If you are looking for something minimal but cool this is your video. Deeply customizable with alternative shapes, logo or text, and overlay colors.
Modern Promo Stylish Intro - Square Original theme video
Modern Promo Stylish Intro - Square
Edit
By Harchenko
18s
29
26
13
Modern Promo Stylish Intro is an eye-catching promo template perfect for presentations, promotions and news. Here is everything you need to get a stylish intro: dynamic transitions, clean typography and bright colors. Customizable with several colors, 4 video placeholders and your choice of logo or text.
Instagram Promo - Square Original theme video
Instagram Promo - Square
Edit
By minnapicture
30s
1
26
13
Promote your Instagram page and present the images and videos that provide the most value to viewers with a detailed video template story design that features your content, info & links, and a clear final message for the audience. Get more followers from all social media channels. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Vision Flow Intro - Square Original theme video
Vision Flow Intro - Square
Edit
By Promak
23s
21
20
31
Set the stage for your brand story with the Vision Flow Intro template. Fluid motion, crisp design, and striking typography come together to create a dynamic, polished feel perfect for any logo reveal or product launch. Fully customize with your logo, images, and a palette that matches your brand. Deliver your message with style in full-screen glory that's made for YouTube, Vimeo, and more!
Message Opener - Square Original theme video
Message Opener - Square
Edit
By Promak
26s
21
41
22
Showcase your message with style and precision using our Message Opener template. Tailored for impact, this slideshow capitalizes on dynamic text animations and sleek transitions to highlight your content. Fully customizable with your logo, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, it's the ideal format for announcements, presentations, and personal messages on any display.
Design Agency Intro - Square Original theme video
Design Agency Intro - Square
Edit
By Promak
23s
21
30
14
Maximize your brand's exposure with the premium and modern touch of Design Agency Intro. This video template boasts cutting-edge motion graphics and bold typography, tailored to exhibit the essence of your products. Customize with your content and brand palette for a powerful product promo that looks stunning on every platform.
Top 5 List Square Original theme video
Top 5 List Square
Edit
By mocarg
18s
21
19
7
Turn your #top5 lists into stunning videos! Perfect for #top5tips, advice video or a short video recap. No matter which industry you are coming from, our advanced customization options will help you create unique thumb-stopping video. Upload your media, apply your branding and make branded videos in no time!
