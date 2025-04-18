Modern Typo Intro - Post

16 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
5videos
1image
16texts
1font
1audio
Dive into the modern age with a sleek typographic animation that showcases your brand like no other. The Modern Type Intro template offers a professional presentation for any account, organization, or idea. Customize with your own logo, videos, images, text, fonts, and colors to tell your story with elegance and precision. Create your high-definition, ready-to-publish video today and make a statement on social media!
Available formats
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of Promak