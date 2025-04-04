en
Created by Promak
11exports
20 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
17videos
1image
27texts
2fonts
1audio
Elevate your story with a captivating Sleek Portfolio Showcase that weaves your content into a sleek, minimalist masterpiece. Perfect for portfolios, product demos, or branding, this template transforms images and videos into a professional, engaging journey. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a video that's compellingly yours and ready to shine on any display.
By Promak
18s
21
50
8
Showcase your brand vividly with the Stomp Brand Opener! This high-octane template brings your content to life with dynamic visuals and punchy transitions, ensuring your message resonates. Customize colors, fonts, and more for a story that grips viewers from the first frame. Perfect for corporate intros, product launches, or engaging presentations, your video is bound to make a powerful statement.
By Harchenko
15s
25
17
35
Embrace the power of storytelling with our cutting-edge Power Opener video template, featuring rapid animations and modern outlines to highlight your content spectacularly. Whether you are showcasing a product or capturing cherished memories, this template allows for full customization of logo, tagline, and palette enabling you to craft a masterpiece that resonates with viewers.
By Goldenmotion
20s
23
24
12
Stylish Urban Style is a simple and modern template. Use it for your amazing dynamic promo video or to create an amazing trendy opener. You can use it for short fashion videos, sports, fashion videos, modern slideshow, short intros and social media promotion.
By Balalaika
28s
25
90
16
Create a sweeping journey through memories and messages with our Multiframe Media Opener template. With options to customize images, videos, and text, your story unfolds on widescreen displays with purposeful transitions. Each slide beckons viewers deeper into your narrative, making this the ideal choice for brand storytelling, marketing campaigns, and educational content.
By Moysher
15s
26
19
7
A dynamic project that uses a cool combination of text animation and transition effects to reveal and enhance your products, images, or videos. Impress your audience with this fast and creatively animated 4k video, perfect for showcasing new collections, but also available in 17 different, industry inspired, use-case media combinations.
By arkadixcore
18s
21
14
5
Transform ordinary into extraordinary with our Grunge Fast Promo slideshow video where style meets substance. With rich customization options, you can showcase your images, videos, and text with unparalleled elegance. Tailor the template to your brand by tweaking colors, fonts, and integrating your logo, creating a narrative that resonates and a visual that captivates.
By motiondrum
25s
27
21
17
Get the energy flowing with our Energetic Reveal Story dynamic slideshow template. Perfect for marketing your latest products or showcasing memorable events, this template is prime for an impactful narrative. Customize with images, videos, and texts against a backdrop of cool, energized animation. Cap it off with a stunning logo reveal that anchors your brand in your audience's mind. It's storytelling with an energetic twist!
By any_motion
15s
21
17
10
Urban Hip Hop is an upbeat and energetically animated template that uses some of the latest, tips, tricks and techniques to reveal and enhance your brand media.A great way to show off your new products, apps, websites, or collections. Impress your audience with this fast-paced and fashionably animated template.
