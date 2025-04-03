en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
00:00/00:12
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by PurpleElkStudios
12exports
13 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
5videos
1image
16texts
4fonts
1audio
Bring your brand to life with a cascade of floating images and stylish text, all in a mobile-friendly Elegant Story Floats Slideshow template. Tailor your fonts and colors to make a statement on platforms like Snapchat and Instagram Stories. With your logo making a grand, transparent entrance at the close, this vertical tale of images creates a personal experience ready to mesmerize your mobile audience.
Similar templates
Best of PurpleElkStudios
By Harchenko
12s
31
12
11
Stripes Opener is a bold looking and dynamically animated template with powerful text animations and trendy transitioning effects. This video template contains 5 image/video placeholders and 4 editable text layers and a logo or text outro. A neat way to display your new products, portfolio, sports and fashion photos. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and elegantly animated template.
By Moysher
12s
28
14
9
A multipurpose project with a modern design. It uses some of the latest tips and tricks to uncover and improve your media. A great way to showcase your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, travel, vacation, lifestyle, food, friends and family photos. Easily customize to any daily topic.
By vivace_studio
15s
24
16
18
Makeup & Beauty Story is a creative template that you can use to create cool looking story for your Instagram account. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By Yakovlev
15s
21
12
8
Urban Product Promo Instagram is an After Effects template that help you quickly create stunning post and story for your Instagram. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By Promak
10s
1
9
18
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
By Promak
10s
1
11
21
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
By Promak
10s
1
5
12
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
By Promak
10s
1
9
16
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Menu
Templates
Solutions