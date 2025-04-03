en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Elegant Story Floats

Templates
/
Video Ads
Portrait
6-15s
Grid
Modern
Elegant
Shape
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Clean Vertical Opener - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:12
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
PurpleElkStudios profile image
Created by PurpleElkStudios
12exports
13 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
5videos
1image
16texts
4fonts
1audio
Bring your brand to life with a cascade of floating images and stylish text, all in a mobile-friendly Elegant Story Floats Slideshow template. Tailor your fonts and colors to make a statement on platforms like Snapchat and Instagram Stories. With your logo making a grand, transparent entrance at the close, this vertical tale of images creates a personal experience ready to mesmerize your mobile audience.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of PurpleElkStudios
Strips Opener - Vertical Original theme video
Strips Opener - Vertical
Edit
By Harchenko
12s
31
12
11
Stripes Opener is a bold looking and dynamically animated template with powerful text animations and trendy transitioning effects. This video template contains 5 image/video placeholders and 4 editable text layers and a logo or text outro. A neat way to display your new products, portfolio, sports and fashion photos. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and elegantly animated template.
Short Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Short Intro - Vertical
Edit
By Moysher
12s
28
14
9
A multipurpose project with a modern design. It uses some of the latest tips and tricks to uncover and improve your media. A great way to showcase your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, travel, vacation, lifestyle, food, friends and family photos. Easily customize to any daily topic.
Makeup & Beauty Story Black Friday theme video
Makeup & Beauty Story
Edit
By vivace_studio
15s
24
16
18
Makeup & Beauty Story is a creative template that you can use to create cool looking story for your Instagram account. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Urban Product Promo Original theme video
Urban Product Promo
Edit
By Yakovlev
15s
21
12
8
Urban Product Promo Instagram is an After Effects template that help you quickly create stunning post and story for your Instagram. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Bento Slide 9 - Vertical Original theme video
Bento Slide 9 - Vertical
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
9
18
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Bento Slide 3 - Vertical Original theme video
Bento Slide 3 - Vertical
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
11
21
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Bento Slide 1 - Vertical Original theme video
Bento Slide 1 - Vertical
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
5
12
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Bento Slide 10 - Vertical Original theme video
Bento Slide 10 - Vertical
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
9
16
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us