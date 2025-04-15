en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Glitch Urban Opener
00:00/00:17
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by PurpleElkStudios
7exports
17 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
6videos
1image
16texts
2fonts
1audio
Seamlessly narrate your brand's journey with a sophisticated slideshow that brings images to life amidst fluid animations and text. Customize each element, from fonts to colors, and let your logo emerge through a captivating glitch effect. This Glitch Urban Opener template is your versatile tool for impactful storytelling on any platform.
Similar templates
Best of PurpleElkStudios
By AirwavesMedia
25s
21
36
12
Step into the digital age with style using our Glitch Urban Intro template. Colorful, contemporary, and customizable—this slideshow engages viewers from the first glitch. Imprint your unique brand image across each slide with adjustable elements like colors, fonts, and logos. The stage is yours to tell a compelling story, whether for business or pleasure.
By arkadixcore
17s
23
17
7
The Glitch Urban Opener immerses you in a dark, distorted world with glitchy effects that distort and disrupt the visuals. The glitch effects add an edgy feel to the opener, making it perfect for urban-themed projects. The visuals are bold and dramatic, with a stark contrast between the light and dark elements. The glitch effects create a sense of unpredictability and motion, making it perfect for action-packed projects. Get ready to be transported to a gritty, cyberpunk world with the Glitch Urban Opener.
By AirwavesMedia
19s
21
19
9
Introducing a slideshow with a rebellious twist. Our Grunge Urban Opener template harnesses the power of grunge aesthetics and glitch effects, instantly drawing your audience into your message. Unleash your personalized story with customizable images, text, and more, creating a riveting showcase that leaves a lasting impression.
By starlight_motion
15s
26
72
12
Create a captivating visual journey with our Glitchy Slideshow template. Seamlessly blend images, videos, and text with animated static and glitch noise effects. This multipurpose slideshow video effortlessly showcases your brand or tells your story, whether it's for presentations, photo galleries, or marketing campaigns. Customize it with your logo, images, videos, and colors to create a professional and visually appealing experience. Get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that stands out in a crowded digital world.
By Goldenmotion
24s
25
36
8
Creative Urban Style is an action-packed and energetically animated After Effects template with a stylish design, modern text animations and trendy transitioning effects. A short intro or opener to your extreme sports, trailers, teasers, TV shows, commercials, promotions, and event videos.
By themediastock
29s
21
30
22
An abstract slideshow video for promoting just about anything. The modern design and flexible animations allow the design to be adapted to any industry, and any use case. Get inspired with dozens of industry specific theme combinations, from fitness, cooking, beauty, and fashion, to real estate, travel, retail & ecommerce.
By Goldenmotion
26s
24
25
7
Dynamic Urban Intro is an upbeat and energetically animated Video with an eye-catching design, dynamic text animation and trendy transitioning effects. It contains 11 text placeholders, 12 image placeholders and 1 logo placeholder. You can use it to showcase a wide variety of photos and video clips. Impress your audience with this action-packed and energetically animated Video.
By starlight_motion
16s
27
51
14
Create a captivating visual journey with our Grunge Hip-Hop Promo template. This versatile slideshow template combines glitch aesthetics with abstract elements, resulting in a dynamic and visually stunning video. Customize it with your own videos, choose your colors, and add text to convey your message effectively. Whether you're creating a marketing campaign, a presentation, or a photo gallery, this multipurpose template will leave a lasting impression on your audience. Get ready to publish a professional and visually appealing video that stands out from the crowd.
Menu
Templates
Solutions