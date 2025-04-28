15 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
6videos
1image
7texts
1font
1audio
Imagine a visual poem where every image, text, and logo dances to its own rhythm in a showcase tailored for viewing. This Ripped & Glitched slideshow template invites your content to glide across screens in an effortless mirror of motion and color. Fully customizable for the brand-savvy storyteller, captivate your audience with a seamless blend of elegance and the unexpected touches of glitches and transparency.
Examples (8)
Similar templates
Best of PurpleElkStudios