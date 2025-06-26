Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Intro Maker
Logo Animation
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Slideshow Maker
Mockup Generator
Promo Videos
Outro Maker
Motion Graphics
Animation Maker
Stream Overlays
Music Video Maker
Animated Backgrounds
Lower Thirds
Kinetic Typography
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell Your Templates
Affiliate Program
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Battlefield Opener

Templates
/
Outro
6-15s
Landscape
Dragon
Battle Royale
Cloud
Fire
Smoke
Particles
3D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
More details
Battlefield Opener - Original - Poster image
rajpakhare profile image
Created by rajpakhare
23exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Your brand is the hero in the action-packed narrative of our Battlefield Opener template. Watch as your logo and tagline take center stage in an electrifying battlefield scene. This marvel doesn't just reveal your identity; it declares it with confidence. Tailor the fonts and colors to fit your style and dive into creating content for social media or presentations that commands attention. Bring on the action with a video that truly represents you.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of rajpakhare
Original
Original
Edit
Golden
Golden
Edit
Deep Blue
Deep Blue
Edit
Cinematic War
Cinematic War
Edit
Matrix Green
Matrix Green
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Intro Maker
Logo Animation
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Slideshow Maker
Mockup Generator
Promo Videos
Outro Maker
Motion Graphics
Animation Maker
Stream Overlays
Music Video Maker
Animated Backgrounds
Lower Thirds
Kinetic Typography
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell Your Templates
Affiliate Program
Help
About Us
Contact Us