Clean and Natural
00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
6.7Kexports
Bring your brand to life with a clean, elegant logo animation inspired by nature. A soft gradient sets the scene as your mark gently appears, then dissolves into organic particles that drift away and reveal your tagline. Ideal as an intro or outro, this minimal, soothing design pairs beautifully with wellness, eco, lifestyle, or premium brands. Easily customize your logo, colors, and text to match your identity and deliver a refined first impression for social, YouTube, or presentations.
Reviews (5)
Similar templates
Best of rajpakhare
by karthikrocks2007
loved it.
find a good template, download previews, get approvals, and render final. loved it.
by knhuber
glistening melon loves videobolt!
sooo insanely easy. thank you!
by danvid
clean and natural
it's perfect!
by Charmaine
cancervive intro
fantastic
by suryokoco
cantik
bagus untuk pembuka