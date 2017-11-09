Dark Metal

Create a premium logo animation that exudes class. This minimalist 3D reveal presents your mark as a polished metal emblem on a dark, faceted backdrop. Elegant lighting, glossy reflections, and cinematic flares highlight your brand with restraint and style. Perfect for intros and outros, it pairs a clean centered layout with smooth, seamless motion. Add your logo and tagline, pick your finish, and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Ideal for luxury, tech, and corporate identities that want a bold yet tasteful first impression.