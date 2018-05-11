Make a powerful first impression with an explosive 3D logo animation. A dark sphere fractures into cinematic shards, revealing your brand with epic impact. Perfect for intros, outros, teasers, and promos, this design blends 3D motion graphics, depth-of-field bokeh, and a dramatic zoom burst. Drop in your logo and tagline, fine-tune fragment and background colors, and match the intensity to your tone. The clean, centered layout keeps focus on your brand while debris frames the scene with high drama. Create a bold, professional opener in minutes and elevate trailers, presentations, and social videos.