Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Demolish - Original - Poster image

Demolish

00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Destructive
Intro
3D motion graphics
Shatter
4.7Kexports
rating
Make a powerful first impression with an explosive 3D logo animation. A dark sphere fractures into cinematic shards, revealing your brand with epic impact. Perfect for intros, outros, teasers, and promos, this design blends 3D motion graphics, depth-of-field bokeh, and a dramatic zoom burst. Drop in your logo and tagline, fine-tune fragment and background colors, and match the intensity to your tone. The clean, centered layout keeps focus on your brand while debris frames the scene with high drama. Create a bold, professional opener in minutes and elevate trailers, presentations, and social videos.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us