Echoes in the City Lyrics

Bring your music to life with a neon synthwave lyric visualizer set against a glowing city skyline and a sleek muscle car. The audio‑reactive spectrum pulses to your track while dynamic lyrics, song title, and a live time display keep viewers engaged. Fine‑tune spectrum style, frequency range, colors, and motion accents like shake, exposure, and glitch for perfect beat sync. Ideal for lyric videos, single drops, and YouTube or social releases, this template blends retro outrun aesthetics with futuristic polish to amplify any genre. Fast to customize and built to run the full length of your song.