Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Echoes in the City - Echoes in the City - Poster image

Echoes in the City Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Synthwave
Lyric video
Music
Glow
12exports
rating
Bring your music to life with a neon synthwave lyric visualizer set against a glowing city skyline and a sleek muscle car. The audio‑reactive spectrum pulses to your track while dynamic lyrics, song title, and a live time display keep viewers engaged. Fine‑tune spectrum style, frequency range, colors, and motion accents like shake, exposure, and glitch for perfect beat sync. Ideal for lyric videos, single drops, and YouTube or social releases, this template blends retro outrun aesthetics with futuristic polish to amplify any genre. Fast to customize and built to run the full length of your song.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us