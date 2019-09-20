Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Epic Movie Title Opener - Original - Poster image

Epic Movie Title Opener

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
Smoke
Outro
2.5Kexports
rating
Create a powerful cinematic logo reveal with a dark, atmospheric look. This template blends 3D motion graphics, metallic textures, smoke and subtle particles to build an epic, suspenseful intro or outro. Add your logo and a short tagline to complete a dramatic title treatment fit for films, trailers, channels, and brands. Smooth, fluid animation and moody lighting keep focus on your mark while the environment breathes with fog and dust. Customize colors and materials to match your identity and deliver a polished, industrial-grade opener in minutes.
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Reviews (2)
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Untitled Project
by Abdul5935
equinox
this is a good render, i used it for a videogame and its soooooo cool, thanks!
Untitled Project
by FOLLOWUS2FREEDOM
i like the fog/smoke
really easy to add my logo and text
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us