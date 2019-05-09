Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Explosive Titles - Original - Poster image

Explosive Titles

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Cinematic
Smoke
4.1Kexports
rating
Make an impact with a cinematic logo animation driven by explosive fire and thick, volumetric smoke. Perfect for intros, outros, trailers, teasers, promos and event videos, this epic reveal puts your brand front and center on a dark, dramatic backdrop. Customize logo and tagline, fine‑tune colors and textures, and dial in the perfect look in seconds. The bold timing, powerful hits and smooth settling motion create a premium, action‑packed identity that stands out on any platform. Fast to edit, striking to watch, and ready to export in high quality.
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Untitled Project
by eraxtyle
fire-oz
more text will be nice, maybe a second line of editable text such as bold would be nice, maybe gotham as default font.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us