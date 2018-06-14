Fire Explosion

Set the tone with a high‑impact logo reveal that erupts into life. A glowing outline builds tension before a blazing fireball detonates into swirling smoke, particles, and a shockwave, revealing your mark at center. Crafted in 3D with cinematic lighting and a dark, atmospheric palette, this template is ideal for intros and outros across diverse content. Adjust fire and smoke colors to match your brand, drop in your logo, and render a professional ident in minutes—no complex setup required.