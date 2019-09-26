Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic, 3D fire-swoosh logo reveal. A glowing flame sweeps across a dark stage, unveiling your mark with glossy highlights and subtle smoke and particles. Ideal for channel intros and outros, this versatile logo animation suits gaming, tech, sports, lifestyle, and more. Customize the tagline, adjust the fire color to match your branding, and enable reflection for extra polish. With smooth, fluid motion and epic impact, this design delivers a bold identity hit in seconds—ready to impress across videos, streams, and presentations.