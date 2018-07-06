Fire Vortex

Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic, 3D logo animation forged from fire, smoke, and embers. This epic reveal centers a swirling energy orb that clears to unveil your logo and an optional tagline on a dark, atmospheric backdrop. Perfect for intros and outros, trailers, teasers, promotions and channels that need impact fast. Tweak colors for flames and particles, update your logo, edit text and font, and add your soundtrack to match the mood. Deliver a powerful, professional identity in seconds with high‑quality motion design built for bold branding.