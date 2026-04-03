Funky Ride Lyrics

Bring your track to life with a playful, high‑energy lyric video set on a neon‑soaked boulevard. This 3D motion graphics template features audio‑reactive scale, exposure and shake for rhythm‑tight visuals. Bold dual‑color lyrics, a song name field and a timer keep viewers engaged and on beat. Cruise past glowing city lights, palm trees and a sunset sky as stylized characters ride in a glossy convertible. Ideal for music releases, teasers and social drops, it blends synthwave flair with clear, readable typography and smooth performance. Customize fonts, colors and beat sensitivity to match your sound and brand.