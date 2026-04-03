Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Funky Ride Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Funky Ride Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 text · 2 fonts
Lyric video
3D motion graphics
Music visualization
Music
Synthwave
12exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a playful, high‑energy lyric video set on a neon‑soaked boulevard. This 3D motion graphics template features audio‑reactive scale, exposure and shake for rhythm‑tight visuals. Bold dual‑color lyrics, a song name field and a timer keep viewers engaged and on beat. Cruise past glowing city lights, palm trees and a sunset sky as stylized characters ride in a glossy convertible. Ideal for music releases, teasers and social drops, it blends synthwave flair with clear, readable typography and smooth performance. Customize fonts, colors and beat sensitivity to match your sound and brand.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us