Put your brand in the fast lane with an energetic logo animation built for automotive and motorsport content. Two racer cars blaze past as neon light trails, smoke and glitch effects assemble your logo over an urban track backdrop. This 3D motion graphics intro/outro features a bold glow aesthetic, reflective ground and a clean centered layout with a customizable tagline. Fine-tune colors, smoke levels and more to match your brand. Ideal for intros, outros and channel idents that demand speed, power and attitude.