Furious
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
34.8Kexports
Put your brand in the fast lane with an energetic logo animation built for automotive and motorsport content. Two racer cars blaze past as neon light trails, smoke and glitch effects assemble your logo over an urban track backdrop. This 3D motion graphics intro/outro features a bold glow aesthetic, reflective ground and a clean centered layout with a customizable tagline. Fine-tune colors, smoke levels and more to match your brand. Ideal for intros, outros and channel idents that demand speed, power and attitude.
Reviews (8)
Similar templates
Best of rajpakhare
by kuba123c
i need your help please contact me
please contact me i need your logo https://www.facebook.com/kuba.cieloch/
by brooks158
brooks rating
it was good . i enjoyed it ! :}
by jjohn1228
boostedtvintro
super easy, awesome quality. i can lie to my friends and say that i made it!
by najarco
amazing!!!
very easy to use and amazing results to boost my videos!!!!
by jordanemil1998
pretty good
allow lettering color to be changed
by uswebshark
final revision pit row pit stop logo intro
love these guys, you will too. monty
by uswebshark
don't be this guy - "i should have acted sooner!"
they are affordable, fast, and great at everything. it only costs you time and money if you wait and don't try them out! monty
by jojocahill2712
palmer power motorsports intro
nice guys, real nice.