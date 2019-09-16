Give your brand a striking entrance with a neon logo reveal in a moody, industrial environment. This cinematic ident pairs glowing tube-style typography with foggy ambience and a gritty concrete backdrop. Simply drop in your logo and edit the subtitle, then fine‑tune wall, floor, and accent colors to match your branding or preserve original logo hues. Ideal for intros and outros across film, tech, gaming, and urban content, it delivers a clean, minimal composition with bold glow for instant impact.