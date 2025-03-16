Portal Reveal - Square

9 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step through the portal to electrifying brand identity with our Portal Reveal template. Your logo takes the spotlight, emerging amidst a spectacle of lightning to command attention. It's the perfect way to introduce your essence with impact, complete with custom fonts and colors for a video tailored to your vision. Ideal for socials or the big screen, amplify your message with this bolt of creativity.
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of rajpakhare