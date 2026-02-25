Youtube intro for cooking channel
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Pulse Garage - Original

Pulse Garage Lyrics

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Synthwave
Lyric video
Music
3D motion graphics
90exports
rating
Bring your song to life with a neon synthwave lyric visualizer. This 3D corridor scene features a central car, glowing sunset, glossy reflections and a reactive floor spectrum that pulses with your track. Add your audio, paste lyrics, and fine‑tune colors, particles and beat flashes. On‑screen timing helps guide viewers through the performance. Perfect for artist releases, teasers and channel uploads, it delivers bold, retro‑futuristic energy that looks great across platforms. Fast to customize, optimized for clarity, and built to groove with any genre you choose.
rajpakhare profile image
rajpakhare
