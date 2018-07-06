Side Burst
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
13.5Kexports
Set your brand on fire with a cinematic logo animation that commands attention. A stream of flames sweeps in from the side, swirling into a fiery halo as smoke and glowing embers fill the frame. Your logo emerges on a glossy, metallic surface with dramatic reflections, finishing on a powerful centered hold with room for a tagline. This 3D motion graphics template is perfect for intros and outros across trailers, promos, events, and channels. Easily customize colors, intensity and styling to match your identity for an unforgettable, epic reveal.
Reviews (2)
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by Arodriguez0108
keep.it up
doing great