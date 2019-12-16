Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Winter is Coming - Original - Poster image

Winter is Coming

00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Winter
Intro
Atmospheric
Snow
4.2Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life in a storm. This cinematic winter logo animation fuses swirling snow, icy shatter effects and atmospheric haze to stage bold, centered titles that build into a powerful reveal. It’s perfect for intros and outros, with 3D motion graphics, epic timing and a moody, dark palette that keeps attention on your message. Customize text, colors and audio to match your brand, then export a striking logo ident ready for trailers, YouTube, promos, and seasonal campaigns.
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font error
as the subject suggests, the font does not allow fonts from some countries (ěščřžýáíé)
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us