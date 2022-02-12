Barbershop Logo Reveal
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
4.3Kexports
Showcase your brand with a clean, hand-drawn barbershop logo animation. Sketchy lines build stylish hair and beard silhouettes, morphing smoothly into your mark with long shadows and flat design flair. Perfect for barbers, hair salons, grooming brands and lifestyle channels, it works great as an intro or outro. Customize colors and audio to match your identity and deliver a polished, minimal look in seconds.
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