Bust Sculpture Reveal

Give your brand a cultured edge with a minimalist logo intro built around classical sculpture. A central square fills with paint to unveil a refined bust, then a dynamic spin transitions cleanly to your logo. The design blends elegant motion, geometric framing, and painterly textures for a premium feel. Easily upload your logo and tailor the background, sculpture, and shape colors to match your brand. Ideal as a short intro or outro for creative studios, cultural projects, or any brand seeking a sophisticated reveal.