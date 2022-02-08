Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Car Electric Logo - Original - Poster image

Car Electric Logo

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Automotive
3D motion graphics
9.9Kexports
rating
Kickstart your automotive content with a high-energy EV logo reveal. A top-down car drifts around the frame, sketching circular tire tracks as electric arcs surge to unveil your logo. Clean 3D motion graphics, vibrant colors, and a bold, minimal scene make this ideal for intros and outros. Easily customize colors and drop in your mark to create a striking, branded opener for dealerships, detailing shops, EV startups, car reviews, and motorsport content. Fast, smooth animation ensures your logo lands with impact every time.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us