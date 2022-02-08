Car Electric Logo

Kickstart your automotive content with a high-energy EV logo reveal. A top-down car drifts around the frame, sketching circular tire tracks as electric arcs surge to unveil your logo. Clean 3D motion graphics, vibrant colors, and a bold, minimal scene make this ideal for intros and outros. Easily customize colors and drop in your mark to create a striking, branded opener for dealerships, detailing shops, EV startups, car reviews, and motorsport content. Fast, smooth animation ensures your logo lands with impact every time.